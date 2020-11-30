rita-ora-apologizes-for-breaking-pandemic-lockdown-rules-with-30th-birthday-party

Watch Rita Ora’s Interview on the 2018 E! PCAs Red Carpet

Rita Ora is speaking out after hosting a 30th birthday party in London over the weekend.

On Monday, Nov. 30, the “Anywhere” singer took to her Instagram Story to issue a formal apology for having a large gathering, despite the United Kingdom’s current lockdown status amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday,” the star, who turned 30 on Nov. 26, wrote. “It was spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK…”

The statement continued, “I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.”

Rita ended the post by noting, “I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hard how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep up safe. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise.”

According to the Daily Mail, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress voluntarily paid a £10,000 ($13,345.40) fine for the offense.

Rita isn’t the only star to issue a formal statement for having a large gathering over the holiday weekend. On Nov. 30, Cardi B tweeted an apology for hosting a 37-person Thanksgiving.

In response to the subsequent backlash, the “W.A.P.” rapper wrote, “Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1.”

