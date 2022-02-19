rob-kardashian-dismisses-2017-assault-lawsuit-against-ex-blac-chyna

Breaking News

February 18, 2022 11:32PM EST

Rob Kardashian is giving up his years-long legal battle against his ex, Blac Chyna, dismissing his assault lawsuit.

Rob Kardashian has decided to drop the legal battle against ex Blac Chyna. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, filed to dismiss his assault lawsuit filed in 2017 against the 33-year-old without prejudice and a judge has approved the motion, Page Six reported on Friday, Feb. 18. “My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Rob shared with the outlet on Friday.

“Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna,” he continued. The dismissal of the motion came after a judge denied Rob’s filing to delay the trial which was set to begin next week.

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna (Kcr/Shutterstock).

Rob initially sued Blac Chyna for assault back in 2017, alleging the mother of his daughter Dream strangled him with an iPhone charger after consuming a large amount of drugs and alcohol. Rob said he ultimately got away, but alleged Chyna continued to hit him in the face and head. Rob also claimed that he suffered numerous injuries to his neck via Chyna, although the model continued to deny the allegations.

Rob’s two friends, Eugene Shpilsky and Victory Belz, both claimed (on separate occasions) they witnessed Chyna point a gun at Rob before and threaten his life. They were originally set to be called to trial to testify on his behalf.

» Read Full Article