rob-kardashian-shares-sweetest-pic-of-dream,-3,-with-her-natural-curls-on-the-beach

July 15, 2020 11:58PM EDT

Rob Kardashian just can’t get enough when it comes to sharing photos of his gorgeous daughter Dream. The pair had a day at the beach, and she looked so precious getting ready to build a sand castle.

Life’s a beach for Rob Kardashian and his three-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian. The pair took advantage of the warm July weather to have some fun in the sun. The 33-year-old sock designer shared a photo to his Instagram account on July 15 of his growing girl in her swimsuit while they played in the sand at the beach. She had her long hair flowing free in ringlet curls, which cascaded down from the adorable straw sun hat atop her head.

Dream was wearing a pale pink one-piece swimsuit colorful straps on the back. It didn’t appear as if she had gone for a dip in the ocean, as she was happily playing on the beach. Her orange beach bucket had some sand in it, as if she was about to start building a sand castle, while a bright yellow shovel could be seen nearby.

It might have been a beach day with relatives, as Dream was seen at the base of private stairs. Rob’s sister Kylie Jenner, 22, just shared several IG photos on July 14 of her walking down a long white wooden stairway to a private beach, and it looked about the same as what was visible in Rob’s photo. Kendall Jenner, 24, was photographed enjoying a beach day in Malibu with pal Jaden Smith. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, on July 15 shared in IG stories video looking out at the ocean from about the same vantage point on the beach,

