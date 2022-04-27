Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Rob Kardashian Testifies He ‘Didn’t Love’ Blac Chyna When They Got Engaged: It ‘Wasn’t Real’

April 27, 2022
rob-kardashian-testifies-he-‘didn’t-love’-blac-chyna-when-they-got-engaged:-it-‘wasn’t-real’
Written by
0

View gallery

Blac Chyna MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Reality star Blac Chyna suits up in a black pantsuit and small chic handbag as she makes her way to court to face off against the Kardashians. The former exotic dancer is suing the Kardashian-Jenners for $108 million in damages claiming they unfairly trash-talked her to E! Network executives five years ago, which the family denies. As part of the lawsuit, Chyna has had to defend herself against accusations that she was physically abusive to her then-fiance. Pictured: Blac Chyna BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blac Chyna looks fashionably angelic in an all-white pants ensemble while showing off her killer curvy figure as she arrives at court for her legal battle with the Kardashian Family. She arrived shortly after the Kardashian family arrived. She wasn’t shy about showing off her fashion as she gave up the shots of her fit which she paired with her $100k Birkin bag. Pictured: Blac Chyna BACKGRID USA 22 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Kcr/Shutterstock

Rob Kardashian, 35, is claiming he didn’t love Blac Chyna, 33, during their relationship, in his headline-making testimony in court on April 27. The member of the Kardashian family was speaking about his ex in the defamation trial she started against his mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, and said their romance “wasn’t real love” while admitting he only thought she was the one for him because she accepted him at his “lowest point,” according to TMZ.

“It wasn’t real love. I had a baby with this girl,” the doting father, who shares five-year-old daughter Dream with Chyna, reportedly said while on the stand.

Rob Kardashian, Blac ChynaRob Kardashian and Blac Chyna at a previous event. (Kcr/Shutterstock)

He also apparently testified that Chyna has beat him five times during their relationship and brought up the infamous gun incident that Kim and Kris had brought up in their testimony earlier in the trial. “I had a gun held to my head several times by this woman. That’s not love,” he said, the outlet further reported.

Rob also reportedly talked about the night Chyna allegedly strangled him with a phone cord and said she did it when she was doing cocaine and drinking all night. The outlet further reported he claimed he hired a full-time security guard after that because he feared for his and Dream’s life.

Rob Kardashian, Blac ChynaRob Kardashian and Blac Chyna when they were together. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Rob’s testimony comes nine days after the trial first started.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

how-kate-middleton-is-really-managing-to-keep-calm-following-prince-harry's-big-exit

How Kate Middleton Is Really Managing to Keep Calm Following Prince Harry's Big Exit

June 18, 2020
wendy-williams-and-gary-owen-spotted-at-dinner

Wendy Williams And Gary Owen Spotted At Dinner

June 12, 2021
allow-the-cast-of-the-boys-to-warn-you-about-the-newest-superhero,-stormfront

Allow the Cast of The Boys to Warn You About the Newest Superhero, Stormfront

September 5, 2020