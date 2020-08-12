robin-williams'-son-zak-pens-heartfelt-tribute-to-his-dad-on-the-anniversary-of-his-death

Robin Williams Gushes Over Family and Kids

Robin Williams‘ legacy carries on in his children.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 marked six years since the iconic star’s untimely passing in August 2014 at 63 years old. Before the difficult day was over, Williams’ firstborn, son Zak Pym Williams, took to social media to publicly honor his beloved father and pledge to carry on what Robin held dear during his life.

“Dad, today marks six years since your passing,” Zak wrote. “Your legacy lives on in your family and in those who carry your spirit within their hearts. We will continue to fight for what’s good in the world, for peace, and for connecting people instead of tearing them apart. Love you so much!”

Zak has a daily reminder of his late dad in his 1-year-old son named McLaurin Clement Williams. Robin’s middle name was also McLaurin.

A day before the anniversary, Robin’s only daughter, Zelda Williams, also shared a message with fans of her father’s about why they wouldn’t find her on social media on the sad day.

“Tomorrow is Dad’s death anniversary,” Zelda began her note. “As always, I will not be here.”

“It’s hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world’s need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss,” she elaborated. “As I’ve said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial—a place, not a person—where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed.”

