Romaine Waite Talks Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder” and “Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver” and His Favorite Moments As An Actor

Romaine Waite is closing this year out strong with two back-to-back film series on the Hallmark Channel and season three of CBS “Frankie Drake Mysteries”. Waite plays “Wintson Sams”in the Hallmark Movie Mystery film series “Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder” and “Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver”. When choosing roles, Romaine believes in leaving yourself open to appreciate different roles and stories. Did you know Romaine wanted to be an computer animator before jumping into the world of acting? Glad to know Romaine decided to stick with acting! Early part of next year, Waite can be seen in Lifetime biopic about the Clark Sisters. Romaine Waite chats with Cliché Magazine about his decision to choose acting, favorite moments on set, and the best moments about being an actor.

Cliché: What drew you to the Hallmark Movies Mysteries film series “Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder” and “Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver?”

The universe seems to be sending me a lot of shows/roles that centre around crime and mystery. I don’t mind at all. I like what Hallmark Channel provides to its viewers. It is clean family entertainment and it’s a great feeling to be a part of that. Not to mention, the Hallmark Mysteries fanbase is very interactive. That’s a nice bonus, when the audience is already engaged. My only hope is that I can add something unique to an already amazing series.

Can you tell us a little about your character “Winston Sams”?

I play a rookie detective (Winston Sams), who is eager to prove himself to his partner Logan O’Connor. In the script, my character is really sharp. He’s focused on finding inconsistent elements in each case and making them available to his partner for further investigation. I was given the freedom to bring Winston to life in my own way, which involved understanding all the unique tactics forensic investigators use to solve crimes. I’m excited to see where this character goes.

How will your character “Winston” handle becoming a rookie detective after four years of being a patrol officer?

I think it’s going to require developing trust between him and Logan. I know Winston is confident in his abilities, but there is a learning curve to being a detective. In order to be successful, I think he’ll have to trust Logan to lead him down the right path, which I’m sure he will.



How was it working with Brennan Elliot and the rest of the cast on set? Any favorite or funny moments?

Coming into a project that is already established can sometimes be difficult. However, in this case, I felt right at home. Most of my scenes are with Brennan, Lacey and John who made me feel very welcome. Having the opportunity to watch these individuals work has been very motivating. There have definitely been some funny moments but it’s one of those things where you have to be there to really appreciate the humor.

Growing up, did you always know you wanted to be in this industry?

When I was younger, acting never crossed my mind as a career option. I actually wanted to be a computer animator. In high school I took drama, which I really enjoyed; even then, I didn’t think of it as a possibility. It was my experience on a small indie film, that made me think about acting as a career. I only auditioned because it was something I hadn’t done before. Little did I know it would be the catalyst for my journey.

What has been your favorite moments as an actor so far?

Wow, this question takes me back to one of my first theater roles. Early in my career, I took on the role of Aaron Levinsky in the play NUTS, at Scarborough Village Theatre. I remember getting the role and feeling excited about the opportunity to prove to myself that I could manage a role this size. The play ran for about 2.5 hours with a 20-minute intermission, and I was on stage the whole time. In this production, I really gained confidence in my skills as an actor. I also developed a great understanding and appreciation for the craft. I’d say this is one of my favorite moments.

When searching for movie or television roles, what kind of stories speak to you?

Different stories resonate with me for various reasons. Sometimes you’re not really searching for it. However, when you come across something different it just hits you. For example, it was a random visit to the bookstore, where I came across the Raymond Arsenault written biography of Arthur Ashe. To be honest I didn’t know about him prior to this chance encounter. However, when I took the time to research and dive into this man’s life, I was a little embarrassed that I hadn’t known about him and his accomplishments sooner. Fast forward to June 2019, I put together a short trailer taking on the role of this tennis legend. Needless to say, his story has made an impression on me, in more ways than one. I think it’s really about leaving yourself open, to appreciate different stories and roles.



‘Frankie Drake Mysteries’ has returned to CBC for its third season. What can fans expect from this season?

More fun filled mysteries. The whole gang is back, bigger and better. The third season sees Frankie face a family secret while episodes bring her and the Drake Private Detectives team into the world of British aristocrats, illegal boxing, the supernatural, and political fundraisers. The first episode has Agatha Christie helping Frankie to solve a disappearance case. However, there is one small thing that I am strangely excited about. For season three, Frankie Drake has an awesome new intro. I guess I’m a sucker for good typography.

Do you have any upcoming projects that you would like to share?

Early next year, I will be in a LIFETIME channel biopic. It’s about the prominent American gospel group The Clark Sisters. I’ll be playing the husband of one of the sisters. In case people aren’t aware, I’ll give you a small idea of who they are. They have a catalogue of hits, they’ve won multiple Grammys, and worked with numerous artists across varied genres. Including artists like Missy Elliot and Snoop Dogg. Mostly recently, you can hear them sampled on the Jay-Z hit ‘Family Feud’. The film is executive produced by Queen Latifah, Mary J Blidge, and Missy Elliot. Directed by the lovely Cristine Swanson.

