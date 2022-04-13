Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Cozies Up To Bikini-Clad Fiancée Saffire Matos On Cabo Spring Break Trip

See Pics

With a tiger-striped bikini-clad Saffire Mattos by his side, ‘Jersey Shore’ alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro put the ‘tan’ in ‘gym-tan-laundry’ by catching some sun while in Cabo San Lucas.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro hasn’t been in school for a while now, but the Jersey Shore alum will never pass up Spring Break, not when there’s a chance to hit up Baja for some sun and fun. Ronnie, 36, wasn’t alone with this year’s Spring Break: he had his fiancée, Saffire Matos, with him for this holiday in the sun. Saffire, 31, dressed accordingly, rocking a tiger-print bikini that would likely not give her any unsightly tan lines. Ronnie, in true fashion, opted for a black tank top and a pair of Givenchy slides. “#CaboWabo,” he captioned the photograph.

Ronnie couldn’t wait for the first day of summer (June 21) to get some sunshine. On Apr. 8, he posted a shot of him riding in a water “jetpack,” with a somewhat uncertain look on his face. “Whose(sic) ready for summer?” asked Ronnie. A day later, he shared a photo of him and Saffire riding on a four-wheeler in Cabo San Lucas. “#MadMaxish,” he captioned the shot.

Saffire also shared that four-wheelin’ photo to her Instagram account. She also showed the neon green bikini top she wore while riding along the desert sands. Unlike Ronnie, Saffire had the comments turned on, and her fans filled the section with love. “Yesss live that life girl.” “The sexiest ever.” “So happy you two are enjoying some time away together.” “Now if that’s not the cutest thing you ever saw.” “You both look so bad ass!!!”

Ronnie first revealed his relationship with Saffire in Oct.

