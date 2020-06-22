russell-wilson-‘prays’-his-kids-sienna,-3-&-future,-6,-don’t-face-‘systemic-racism’-in-powerful-espys-speech

Watch

June 22, 2020

ESPN celebrated the return of the ESPY awards with a powerful message about the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement as Russell Wilson stood up to ‘inequality and racism.’

Russell Wilson, 31, is advocating for permanent change amidst the global Black Lives Matter movement, especially for step son Future, 6, daughter Sienna, 3, and his unborn baby with wife Ciara. “I look at my children and I pray for a better future,” the Seattle Seahawks star said during the 2020 ESPY Awards, which aired on Sunday, June 21. “A world where the color of their brown doesn’t stop them from their calling, from their purpose and their destiny…I pray for a world where I don’t have to fear for my children due to systemic racism from hundreds of years of oppression. The only thing that must die is racism,” he urged in his powerful speech.

During the moment — which also included words by his fellow ESPY hosts, USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe and WNBA player Sue Bird, Russell paid tribute to some of the greatest Black athletes in history. “Jackie Robinson went from playing in the Negro leagues to become the first Black man to play in Major League Baseball at a time when segregation was legal,” Russell — wearing a poignant BLM t-shirt — said. “Muhammad Ali, the GOAT, went against the establishment…Serena Williams has spent her life dominating the court, but it’s her courage to speak out against inequality and racism that has made her a voice of our generation,” Russell continued.

