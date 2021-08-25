ryan-phillippe’s-kids:-everything-to-know-about-his-3-children-&-their-mothers

Everything to know about Ryan Phillippe’s three children Ava, Deacon, and Kai, whom he shares with exes Reese Witherspoon and Alexis Knapp.

Ryan Phillippe’s rise to fame could be attributed to his roles in the soap opera One Life to Live and teen film cult classics, including Cruel Intentions and I Know What You Did Last Summer. These days, the longtime actor is making headlines related to how much his children, especially son Deacon Reese, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, look like him.

Along with his doppelgänger son, the actor is dad to two other children: Ava Elizabeth, 21, whom he also shares with former wife Reese, and Kai, 10, whom he shares with actress and ex Alexis Knapp. Ryan and Reese were previously married between 1999 and 2008, welcoming their two children prior to their divorce. He welcomed his third child, a daughter, with Alexis in 2011 following their 2010 split.

Below is everything you should know about the actor’s three children.

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe

At 21, Ava is the oldest child of Ryan and Reese. Ava is close to her parents. Reese has previously revealed to Jay Leno that she named her daughter after famed actress Ava Gardner. “To me, she was the only woman who could break Sinatra,” she said. “So the idea of that name to me is very classy and strong.” Ava, who would often attend premieres with her doppelgänger mom, is currently a student at UC Berkley and will soon head into her senior year. While on Ellen in 2019, Reese admitted to getting incredibly emotional when her daughter left for college.

