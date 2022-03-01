Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Ryan Reynolds Shares How His Anxiety Makes Him Feel Like a “Different Person”

March 1, 2022
ryan-reynolds-shares-how-his-anxiety-makes-him-feel-like-a-“different-person”
Written by
0

Ryan Reynolds Says “Deadpool” Took 11 Years to Make

From afar, it looks like Ryan Reynolds has all the confidence in the world. But in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 45-year-old actor shared how the self-assurance he exudes on the outside doesn’t always match how he feels on the inside.

“I’ve had anxiety my whole life really,” he said during the interview, which aired Feb. 27. “I feel like I have two parts of my personality that one takes over when that happens.”

Looking back at some of his talk-show appearances, including those on Late Night With David Letterman, Reynolds recalled how he “would always be nervous” before going onto the stage.    

“I remember, I’d be standing backstage before the curtain would open,” the Deadpool star continued, “and I would think to myself, ‘I’m gonna die. I’m literally gonna die here. Or, the curtain’s going to open and I’m just going to be a symphony of vomit. Just like, something horrible’s gonna happen.'”

But then, something else would occur. “But as soon as that curtain opens—and this happens in my work a lot, too—it’s like this little guy takes over and he’s like, ‘I got this. You’re cool,'” he said. “I feel like my heart rate drop and my breathing calm and I just kind of go out and I’m this different person. And it’s like I leave that interview going, ‘God, I’d love to be that guy.'”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Reynolds has spoken about his battle with anxiety before, and how it’s something he’s experienced since he was a child.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

flavor-flav’s-kids:-everything-to-know-about-the-rapper-&-reality-star’s-7-children

Flavor Flav’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Rapper & Reality Star’s 7 Children

December 15, 2021
john-legend-and-chrissy-teigen's-kids-are-one-of-the-cutest-brother-sister-duos:-an-argument-in-photos

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids Are One of the Cutest Brother-Sister Duos: An Argument in Photos

May 2, 2020
anti-masker-in-orange-county-tries-serving-store-with-fake-doj-document

Anti-Masker in Orange County Tries Serving Store with Fake DOJ Document

August 30, 2020