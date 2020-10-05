sadie-robertson-pregnant:-‘duck-dynasty’-star-expecting-first-child-with-christian-huff

Breaking News

October 4, 2020 11:02PM EDT

There’s a new duckling coming to the ‘Duck Dynasty’ family! Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff announced they are expecting their first child in a sweet Instagram post.

The Duck Dynasty family is expanding! Sadie Robertson, 23, and Christian Huff, 22, announced their exciting pregnancy news on Oct. 4 via Instagram. The couple cuddled close and held up sonogram photos of their little one.

Sadie Robertson’s pregnancy announcement on Instagram. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already – God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you,” Sadie captioned the announcement.

She continued: “We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.” Christian shared a similar photo from their pregnancy photoshoot and simply captioned it, “Mom & dad.”

This will be the first child for both Sadie and Christian. They did not announce their baby’s due date just yet. The couple got a sweet message from Korie Robertson, Sadie’s mom, in the comments section of Sadie’s post. “Soooo excited!!!!! Baby Huff we LOVE you!!!” Korie wrote.

The couple married in Nov. 2019 at Sadie’s parents’ farm in Louisiana.

