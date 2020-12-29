salma-hayek,-54,-hits-the-beach-in-bright-pink-bikini-while-counting-down-to-the-end-of-2020

See Pics

December 29, 2020 1:20PM EST

Salma Hayek is spending her last days of 2020 at the beach! The actress shared a pair of swimsuit snaps on December 29, that showed off her amazing figure in a pink bikini!

Salma Hayek is closing out 2020 on a relaxing note! The Like a Boss actress, 54, is currently on a tropical getaway at an unknown location and she’s counting her blessings. “Last days of 2020,” Salma captioned an Instagram post that featured a pair of sultry bikini photos. “Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature,” she added amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Salma’s pink swimsuit included low-rise bottoms and a plunging top. She wore a matching beach coverup and accessorized with black, tinted sunglasses and a fedora hat. In a second snap, the actress was pictured standing in the sand alongside a hammock and tall palm trees.

Her latest upload has already racked up close to one million likes, along with thousands of comments — many of which praised Salma’s incredible figure and “ageless” complexion. “Do you ever age?,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments. “Not even the sun has your shine,” another fan wrote. More comments alike noted how “beautiful” the actress looked in her pink two-piece, which bared her toned tummy. Some fans even expressed their disbelief that Salma turned 54 in September.

Salma Hayek on the red carpet at TIFF. (Photo credit: AP Images)

It’s unclear when Salma jetted off to the gorgeous beach location. On December 28, she revealed on Instagram that she enjoyed dinner with her mother-in-law. Before that,

» Read Full Article