sam-jay-and-melvin-gregg-celebrate-the-history-of-bet

Recommended
I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Robi Reed
Casting director and producer Robi Reed looks back at her time on “Soul Train” from 1974 to 1979, including the show’s fashion rules and Labelle’s iconic performance.
2 weeks ago
Tyler Perry’s The Oval Is Just Getting Started
Look back at the scandals, greed, lies and cover-ups from the first half of the season, then get ready as new episodes of Tyler Perry’s The Oval kick off May 6 at 9/8c.
May 4th
BET Her Presents: Queen Collective
Samantha Knowles Draws Attention to Black Hair Discrimination
Samantha Knowles’s introspective documentary “Tangled Roots” follows Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott as she files a bill to fight black hair discrimination.
2 weeks ago