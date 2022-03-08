Menu
Sand & Sky Skincare Bestsellers Sale Last Day to Shop: Save Up to 50% On These 11 Game-Changing Products

March 8, 2022
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Do you live for a self-care night, enjoying your favorite TV show while you wait for a clay face mask to do its thing? If you enjoy taking care of your skin and treating yourself, you need to add Sand & Sky products to your routine. The Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask is a true game-changer. It’s just what you need to clean out those pores (without irritation) after a long week, or even to start a new week on a nice, fresh note. This is a weekly must-have for sure.

The brand has also become one of my go-to’s for hydration. The Sand & Sky Tasmanian Spring Water Wonder Body Lotion is just what you need for head-to-toe moisturization and the Sand & Sky Tasmanian Spring Water Hydration Boost Cream delivers the moisture you need without feeling heavy on your skin. You can really build up an entire self-care routine with Sand & Sky products, trust me on that. Now, they are having a sale on their bestsellers, which means you can save up to 50% on the brand’s most popular products.

To see what’s on sale, keep on scrolling, and get your shop on before these sell out. Today is the final day to shop!

Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask

This is my go-to clear up congested skin and add a dose of radiance to my complexion.

