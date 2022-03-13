sandra-bullock-rocks-red-hot-style-as-she-joins-daniel-radcliffe-at-sxsw

E! Looks Back at Sandra Bullock in 1990!

Lady in red.

Sandra Bullock wowed the crowd during the SXSW festival as she promoted her romance-adventure movie The Lost City at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 12.

Joined by co-star Daniel Radcliffe, the Oscar-winning actress—who moved to Austin after falling in love with the city while filming her classic rom com Miss Congeniality—turned heads in a red hot ensemble, which included a bold oversized blazer, wide-leg trousers and sexy twisty, cutout top. She accessorized with coordinating red pointed-toe pumps and kept her signature brunette locks effortlessly down and parted in the center.

“It was the first time seeing it with an audience,” Bullock, 57, said following a screening of the film, per Variety. “In post-production, everything was Zoom, everything was virtual, everything was in little cubes and you just had to pray. Seeing it in a theater is reminder of why we love the theater.”

Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW

In the film, Sandra portrays Loretta Sage, a best-selling romance-adventure novelist. While on tour with to promote her new book, Loretta is kidnapped by Radcliffe’s character Fairfax, an eccentric billionaire who believes that the lost city in Loretta’s new book is real and that she knows where it is.

