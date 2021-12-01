Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

See Pics

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’

Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.

Sandra Bullock at the premiere of ‘The Unforgivable’ in New York on November 30, 2021 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The star wore her hair down in light waves, rocking a smoky eyeshadow and subtle pink lip to celebrate her new thriller drama, where she stars as Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after committing a violent crime. Upon her release, she sets out for redemption and searches for the sister she left behind.

Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Linda Emond, and Aisling Franciosi also star in the film, slated for a December 10 release on Netflix after a select November 24 theatrical release. In a recent interview with Q’s Tom Power on CBC Radio on Monday, the actress said she’s “never doing a drama again” after taking on the gritty role of the ex-con.

“I just want to do my comedy. I’m going back to comedy,” Sandra quipped. “And I’m going to fight for it and I’m going to enjoy it.” The actress lamented the fact that comedies generally receive less acclaim than serious dramas. “I guess making someone cry is far more important than making them laugh,” Sandra said.

Sandra Bullock at the premiere of 'The Unforgivable' in New York on November 30,