sarah-jessica-parker-&-kim-cattrall’s-feud:-their-rocky-relationship-from-‘satc’-days-to-now

Amidst the news of a new ‘Sex and the City’ series coming to HBO Max without Kim Cattrall, we’re looking back at the actress’ issues with Sarah Jessica Parker over the years.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall played best friends on Sex and The City, but their relationship off the show has been plagued with drama for years. Buzz about the ladies’ history has been reignited following news of a Sex and the City revival series called And Just Like That…, which will star original cast members Sarah, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

However, Kim has opted not to return for the revival. In fact, in recent years, she’s been open about how she has no desire to portray her SATC character, Samantha, again. She’s also publicly slammed SJP in the press, and even said that they were “never friends.” These statements came after years of ups and downs, and we’re taking a look back at how it all went down.

History Of Kim & SJP’s Friendship

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker shooting a scene for ‘Sex and the City.’ (©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall met when they were cast as Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones, respectively, on Sex and the City. The show aired from 1998 until 2004, followed by two feature films in 2008 and 2010. The show also starred Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York. The four ladies played the best of friends on the show.

When SATC ended in 2004, Kim hinted that money was to blame.

