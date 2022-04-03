colin-jost-jokes-about-having-to-‘defend’-wife-scarlett-johansson-after-oscars-slap-on-snl:-watch

Watch

April 3, 2022 12:46AM EDT

Colin Jost and Michael Che returned to the ‘Weekend Update’ desk to dish on the past few weeks of news, even receiving a visit from O.J. Simpson.

After two weeks of news, ‘Weekend Update’ hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che had their work cut out for them on the Apr. 2 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Digging into the past weeks at hand, Colin and Michael brought their signature brand of jovial jabs to the most notable moments of late, from Putin’s latest moves to the Oscars slap. They even received a visit from O.J. Simpson to comment on the latter situation, played by a pitch-perfect Kenan Thompson.

Colin Jost joked about having to “defend” wife Scarlett Johansson at future awards shows after Will Smith’s Oscars slap. (NBC)

Colin and Michael didn’t hold back from the first news item they took on, receiving ample cheers as they finally dove back in, immediately creating a joke comparing Ukraine and Will Smith‘s now-infamous slap at the Oscars. Colin couldn’t help but reveal a little smile as he joked that Will’s behavior set a “terrible precedent for having to defend your wife at awards shows.” Colin is married to red-carpet regular Scarlett Johansson, and was clearly referencing himself. Colin concluded: “I think we should all just conclude that that’s one of the craziest things we’ll ever see in our lives.”

It wouldn’t be ‘Weekend Update’ without a few guest appearances, and this week’s episode certainly wasn’t lacking.

