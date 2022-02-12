save-money-on-these-10-beauty-value-sets-before-they-sell-out:-peter-thomas-roth,-fresh,-lancome-&-more

Sephora / Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love to try new beauty products, but you are on a limited spending budget, join the club. However, if you shop smartly by monitoring sales and shopping for value sets, you can make the most of your purchase. A worthwhile beauty value set has products from your favorite brand at a price that’s way less than what you’d pay if you purchased the products individually. Unfortunately, most value sets aren’t for sale all year round, which is why I usually stock up during different holidays.

If you want your dollar to go far, beauty value sets are the way to go. You can get more of your favorite products and you can try some new stuff without spending extra money. Here are some of the best buys. Sadly, a lot of these are limited editions, so when they’re gone, you’re out of luck or you have to wait for next year.

SkinStore Selects Limited Edition Collection

This set is a skincare lover’s dream come true because it has a $350 value and a $56 price tag with some of the best products from Skinstore. Let’s run through them all.

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel- These pads combat the three most common signs of aging.

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask- Use this to exfoliate dull,

