save-up-to-60%-at-wayfair's-end-of-year-clearance-sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Wayfair‘s annual End of Year Clearance sale is here, where you can save up to 60% off. Save big on living room seating, bedroom furniture, area rugs, lighting, wall art and much, much more during this amazing sale.

So now, check out some of our favorite finds from the End of Year Clearance sale below. This sale ends on Jan. 5, so be sure to shop before then!

Novogratz Brittany Pet Sofa

A pet sofa? It doesn’t get cuter. Shop this dog bed in three different colors.

Bungalow Rose Fontanne Oriental Pink/White Area Rug

We love the subtle pink hue of this rug. It adds a soft and romantic look to your space.

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor

You’re getting more bang for your buck with this blender/food processor combo. It also conveniently comes with a travel mug with a handle that’s a part of the blender.

Willa Arlo Interiors Colston Desk

We love the gold and blue color combo of this desk, which also comes in two other hues.

House of Hampton Charlotte Handmade Shag Gray Area Rug

Have you ever seen a rug so fluffy? It’s made of faux fur and comes in a bunch of different colors and sizes.

