saweetie-and-quavo-elevator-brawl-has-twitter-divided

Saweetie and Quavo reportedly got into a physical altercation in 2020, prior to their recent breakup.

TMZ unearthed surveillance footage of the former couple entering an elevator after Saweetie struck Quavo in the face. The Migos member is then seen dragging his then-girlfriend into the elevator and falling on top of her.

Saweetie, who is offscreen for most of the video, remains on the elevator floor before she struggles to pick herself up and limp out as Quavo watches. TMZ reports the incident occured in Saweetie’s apartment building.

The shocking video comes over a week after Saweetie announced she was “single” and alluded to infidelity.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” she tweeted. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Twitter reactions to the video are divided:

cis straight men defending quavo, another man, of his emotional and physical abuse towards a woman, saweetie, are we shocked? pic.twitter.com/A4PxhWa6mR

— michael is in trouble. (@meimmichael) March 30, 2021

The whole time Saweetie and Quavo was together the whole internet screamed relationship goals y’all wanted what they had so bad…… not knowing what actually goes on. Society needs to stop idolizing celebrities especially their relationships. Social media is a mask 🧢

— gαвι 👼🏽 (@IamGabiVictor) March 30, 2021

if quavo wrong, saweetie is too. they both need to keep their hands to themselves 🤷🏾‍♀️

— Gemini. (@_najab) March 30, » Read Full Article