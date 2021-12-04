Saweetie Sizzles In Sparkly Corset Bodysuit After Icy Jack Daniel’s Event — Photos

See Pics

December 4, 2021 6:29PM EST

Tap in! Saweetie looked fab at back-to-back events, including the Jingle Ball and a soirée marking her Jack Daniel’s partnership!

Saweetie, 28, is ready for the holiday season. The “My Type” rapper looked sensational as she performed at the annual Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 3 in a gorgeous corset and fishnet stockings. Rocking her bright red hair, the Saweetie — née Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper — performed a medley of hits from her past mixtape and upcoming alebum Pretty Bitch Music. At one point, she held onto two Tiffany & Co. boxes on stage, throwing out the pieces of mystery jewelry to lucky audience members!

Saweetie performs at the Jingle Ball on Dec. 4. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The USC grad has had a busy week, as she also celebrated her Jack Daniel’s partnership with an “icy” soirée on Dec. 2.

Saweetie at her Jack Daniel’s event on Dec. 2. (Jorge Meza)

Saweetie gave us winter meets The Little Mermaid vibes for her event look, which included a bedazzled strapless corset and light blue silky skirt. She arrived to the party like only Saweetie could, descending from the ceiling in a large snowflake display before serving up three signature cocktails: the Expensive Taste, The Icy Mule, and Jack’s Spiked Tea.

Saweetie pours up a cocktail at her Jack Daniel’s soirée. (Jorge Meza)

“I had a great time kicking off ICY Season with Jack Daniel’s, my favorite whiskey,” the two time GRAMMY nominee said at the Winter Wonderland themed event. Saweetie recently earned two nods from the Recording Academy: one in the Best New Artist category,

» Read Full Article