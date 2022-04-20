Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Why Scott Disick Didn’t Expect An Invite To The Kardashian Family Easter Party

April 20, 2022
why-scott-disick-didn’t-expect-an-invite-to-the-kardashian-family-easter-party
Written by
0

View gallery

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Oct 2019

Khloe Kardashian is a vision in red as she arrives with Scott Disick to the SNL After Party at Zero BondPictured: Khloe Kardashian,Scott DisickRef: SPL5264918 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, and Mason, while on vacation together at Tre Lune in Montecito, California on Sunday. 10 Mar 2019 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie while on vacation together in Santa Barbara. Photo credit: GAC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA378304_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A lot has changed for Scott Disick now that his ex Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker. While Scott, 38, has three children with Kourtney, 43, and is part of the family’s new show on Hulu, he was excluded from Kris Jenner‘s house on Easter Sunday for the second year in a row. The Talentless founder “was not expecting an invite” to the event, a Kardashian family source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Scott still “feels hurt” that he’s being left out.

“Even if he was invited, he does not know that he would even attend because it would be awkward for everyone involved,” the source shared. “That is why everyone wants to come up with a solution so this is no longer the case and it is also why they believe that the only thing that will change this is if Scott falls for a woman as he did with Sofia [Richie].”

Scott DisickScott Disick (Photo: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Scott, per our source, “isn’t going to try and cause drama” about Easter, since it’s “important” that his children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, get to see their cousins. The insider reiterated that Kourtney and her family believe things can’t be normal with Scott again until he moves on from their former decade-long relationship. “Until that happens Kourtney will always be the love of his life that got away and the family will have to walk on eggshells around Scott and create excuses as to why he was not told about this gathering or that gathering,” the source explained.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

officer-who-killed-botham-jean-will-appeal-next-week

Officer Who Killed Botham Jean Will Appeal Next Week

June 15, 2021
trending-amazon-gadgets-you-need,-according-to-tom-schwartz-&-tom-sandoval

Trending Amazon Gadgets You Need, According to Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval

September 17, 2021
ulta's-jumbo-love-sale-event:-save-big-on-must-have-jumbo-sized-hair-care-products

Ulta's Jumbo Love Sale Event: Save Big on Must-Have Jumbo-Sized Hair Care Products

January 2, 2022