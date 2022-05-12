Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kendall Jenner & Scott Disick Get Into Screaming Fight After He’s Not Invited To Her Birthday

May 12, 2022
kendall-jenner-&-scott-disick-get-into-screaming-fight-after-he’s-not-invited-to-her-birthday
Written by
0

View gallery

Television personality Kendall Jenner arrives at the 4th Annual Variety Power of Youth event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)

Kendall Jenner arrives at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Image Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Scott Disick was feeling on the outs during the May 12 episode of The Kardashians. The episode was filmed shortly after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, and Scott was convinced that he was being excluded from family events. First, he met up for lunch with Kris Jenner and found out that she was celebrating her birthday with a small party at her home. Scott was not extended an invite to the intimate dinner.

“Why would I not come over?” Scott wondered. “You told me I was your blood-related son when my parents died.” Kris insisted that she still felt that way, but Scott wasn’t having it. “I don’t know how Kris is trying to push this past me as ‘not a party,’” Scott said. “I mean, first it starts as ‘it’s a house tour’, then it turns into a catered meal with one of the fanciest restaurants in the world? This sounds like the f***ing Oscars, and you’re trying to take me to lunch at Maria’s for a chopped salad?”

kendall jenner scott disickKendall Jenner and Scott Disick at an event. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Kris admitted that she felt like she was “cheating” on Kourtney if she invited Scott, but he insisted that things were “fine” between them, as well as him and Travis. “For me to hear that you’re having a little soiree and you don’t think to invite me makes me feel like complete s***, to be honest,” Scott admitted. “I love you, but like, how did you think I’d feel?” In a confessional,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

dr-suzanne-quardt's-latest-dr.-90210-surgery-is-a-pimple-popper's-dream

Dr. Suzanne Quardt's Latest Dr. 90210 Surgery Is a Pimple Popper's Dream

October 5, 2020
tiktoker-mikayla-nogueira-embraces-her-“new-body”-after-60-lb.-weight-gain

TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Embraces Her “New Body” After 60-Lb. Weight Gain

April 25, 2022
how-biden-and-trump-stack-up-on-issues

How Biden and Trump Stack Up On Issues

May 23, 2020