kendall-jenner-&-scott-disick-get-into-screaming-fight-after-he’s-not-invited-to-her-birthday

Image Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Scott Disick was feeling on the outs during the May 12 episode of The Kardashians. The episode was filmed shortly after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, and Scott was convinced that he was being excluded from family events. First, he met up for lunch with Kris Jenner and found out that she was celebrating her birthday with a small party at her home. Scott was not extended an invite to the intimate dinner.

“Why would I not come over?” Scott wondered. “You told me I was your blood-related son when my parents died.” Kris insisted that she still felt that way, but Scott wasn’t having it. “I don’t know how Kris is trying to push this past me as ‘not a party,’” Scott said. “I mean, first it starts as ‘it’s a house tour’, then it turns into a catered meal with one of the fanciest restaurants in the world? This sounds like the f***ing Oscars, and you’re trying to take me to lunch at Maria’s for a chopped salad?”

Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick at an event. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Kris admitted that she felt like she was “cheating” on Kourtney if she invited Scott, but he insisted that things were “fine” between them, as well as him and Travis. “For me to hear that you’re having a little soiree and you don’t think to invite me makes me feel like complete s***, to be honest,” Scott admitted. “I love you, but like, how did you think I’d feel?” In a confessional,

