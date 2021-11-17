scott-disick-was-‘really-polite’-to-ex-kourtney-kardashian-&-travis-barker-in-awkward,-wedding-run-in

Exclusive

November 16, 2021 11:55PM EST

Scott Disick was civil with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at a recent wedding, a source reveals to HollywoodLife, adding that he’s ‘getting used to the idea’ of the couple.

No hard feelings here: Scott Disick kept it cordial with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the wedding of a mutual friend. The trio attended the nuptials of executive Simon Huck and his longtime partner Phil Riportella in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. Following the festivities, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Scott, 38, was “really polite” to his ex, 42, and her fiancé, 46.

“Scott is getting used to the idea of Kourtney and Travis because he knows that he has to,” the source said. “When Scott ran into Travis and Kourtney at Simon Huck’s wedding, he wasn’t rude or standoffish. He was actually really polite and didn’t try to start any drama or anything like that. He didn’t try to interject himself into their conversation, but he wasn’t impolite and he wasn’t about to make a scene at the wedding.”

The source said that it “wasn’t as awkward” as their first reunion at Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner’s 66th birthday party on Nov. 5, adding that the run ins “will get easier with time” for Scott. “Seeing how Travis looks at Kourtney and how she is absolutely in love with him, Scott knows that he has to be the bigger man because Travis is now a part of their family, whether Scott likes it or not,” the source explained.

According to the source, the wedding will be included in the family’s upcoming Hulu reality show.

