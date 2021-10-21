scott-disick-shares-glimpse-into-his-relationship-with-son-reign-following-kourtney-kardashian-engagement

In a new social media post, Scott Disick explained how he’s focusing his attention on son Reign, after ex Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker over the weekend.

Scott Disick “Feeling Low” After Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement

Scott Disick is seeking solace in his kids.

The Flip It Like Disick star, 38, gave a look at what he’s been up this week following news that ex Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker on the beaches of Santa Barbara.

Scott spoke out in a new post on his Instagram Story on Oct. 20, sharing that he is focusing his attention on son Reign by spending quality time together after school.

It appears Scott is offering some emotional support, as he wrote that he was having an “After school break down with reign.” Presumably, the reality star hears about the 6-year-old’s day. He didn’t mention Kourtney’s happy news.

The father-son duo were pictured hanging out on separate sofas at home, with Reign in a white polo and slacks.

After Kourtney—with whom he shares three kids—said “yes” to Travis, a source told E! News that Scott was truly “beside himself.” As the insider shared, Scott “knew it was coming” but is “still really sad about it and is feeling low.”

The pair started dating in 2006, but never tied the knot before they split in 2015. They have continued to co-parent Mason, Penelope and Reign while dating other people. Most recently, Scott was linked with Amelia Hamlin, but they ended things in September after 11 months.

Instagram

E! News reported that Scott was prioritizing his kids after his breakup with the 20-year-old model.

» Read Full Article