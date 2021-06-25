season-five-of-‘the-good-fight’-premieres-on-paramount+

Published 7 hours ago

If you don’t have Paramount+, you are missing out. From RuPaul’s Drag Race to every season of The Game, the ViacomCBS streaming service meets all of your Black pop culture needs. Additionally, as of today, season five of The Good Fight is available to watch.

With the first four seasons already available, season five of The Good Fight follows Diane (Christine Baranski) as she grapples with the idea for her to lead an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald). Also, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm face their own entanglement with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin).

New episodes of the 10-episode fifth season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.

