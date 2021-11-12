see-all-the-celebs-arriving-for-paris-hilton's-star-studded-wedding-in-bel-air

Emma Roberts, Evan Ross and Bebe Rexha were among the stars to attend Paris Hilton’s glam wedding with Carter Reum. Guests celebrated their love story at a Los Angeles estate on Nov. 11.

Paris Hilton’s Mom Kathy Plans To Join Her Honeymoon

Four engagements and a wedding later, Paris Hilton is a married woman!

The reality star and fashion icon got her happily ever after when she tied the knot with her partner of two years, Carter Reum, during a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Paris, 40, invited the who’s who of Hollywood to help the newlyweds celebrate their love at an estate in Bel-Air, with the guest list including Emma Roberts, Evan Ross, Bebe Rexha and more friends.

She and Carter got engaged in February ahead of Valentine’s Day, and while it’s not her first time being proposed to, it’s clear she has found the one.

“This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift,” Paris previously told People. “I’m excited for our next chapter.”

Fans can watch her entire wedding journey unfold by streaming Paris in Love on Peacock. “The day we’ve ALL been waiting for is finally here!” the bride teased ahead of the ceremony.

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, she wrote a sweet tribute to her new husband, saying, “No matter the season—winter in the snow or summer on the lake—You’ve become my home away from home.

