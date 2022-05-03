see-all-the-kardashian-jenners'-looks-at-the-2022-met-gala

Between Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress and Kylie Jenner rocking a bridal-inspired ensemble, the family turned heads in jaw-dropping looks at Met Gala 2022.

There’s just so much fashion to keep up with!

The 2022 Met Gala was a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters as they—for the first time ever—all graced the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” this year’s event asked its guests adhere to a “Gilded Glamour” dress code—and the reality TV family understood the assignment. (See the all the red carpet looks here.)

Making her Met Gala debut, Khloe Kardashian dressed to impress in a stunning Moschino gown, while her sister Kourtney Kardashian—also there for the first time—was the perfect mixed of glam and punk as she coordinated with her fiancé Travis Barker.

Of course, Met Gala regular Kendall Jenner brought her style A-game, wearing a sheer crop top paired with a dramatic full skirt. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner returned to The Met’s iconic staircase in a bridal-inspired look from Off-White—completed with a long, ruffled skirt and a wedding veil—after skipping last year’s soiree.

As for Kim Kardashian, she and boyfriend Pete Davidson turned heads during their first-ever Met Gala together, posing for photographs as they made their way up the museum’s iconic staircase. While Pete opted for a classic Dior black suit similar to the one he wore to the recent 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner,

