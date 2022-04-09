see-every-star-at-the-2022-nickelodeon-kids'-choice-awards-red-carpet

Before the winners were announced at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, stars hit the orange carpet to show off their fun fashions.

Roll out the orange carpet.

The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards kicked off Saturday, April 9 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.. The show will air live at 7:30 p.m. ET, simulcasted across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, NickToons and Nick Jr.

With iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski serving as hosts, the slime-soaked ceremony will include performances by Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow.

The ceremony will also feature appearances by numerous celebs, including Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Sofia Carson, Terry Crews, Isla Fisher, Jordan Fisher, Heidi Klum, Sabrina Carpenter, Ralph Macchio, Charlie Puth, Sofía Vergara, Brie and Nikki Bella and more.

The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, is also set make a special cameo during the show.

In categories spanning movies, television, music, sports and social media, winners were voted on by Nickelodeon fans.

Ahead of the big event, the stars hit the red, err, orange carpet to show off their fun fashions. Miranda matched the carpet in a citrus-colored mini-dress by Celia Kritharioti, adorned sparkling embellishments and feathered details, styled with Voyettè metallic pumps and Sydney Evan jewels.

Gronk arrived for the big night wearing a wild Dolce & Gabbana bomber jacket featuring a cool paint drip pattern.

