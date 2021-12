see-first-pic-of-daniel-radcliffe,-rupert-grint-and-emma-watson-together-for-harry-potter-reunion

Happy Christmas! Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson gather in the Gryffindor common room for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

“Harry Potter” Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind

School is back in session!

In the first picture of the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are seated in one of Hogwart’s hallowed halls where they filmed many scenes for the magical franchise.

Of course, some time has passed and the trio looks much older than they did in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Daniel has a beard, Emma’s wild curls are now a trim pixy cut and Rupert has a more mature look.

And though they’re the only ones shown in this new image, fans will get a glimpse of the rest of the cast. We already got a sneak peek at a modern-day Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) and Matthew Lewis (Neville) in the first teaser of the reunion, released earlier this week.

According to HBO Max, many of the beloved stars will make an appearance, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch and Evanna Lynch.

In other words, it’s a full house!

One person who isn’t expected to participate in the reunion is Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. According to multiple reports, she’s included in the special through archival footage from the production of the first movie.

Courtesy of HBO Max

In recent years,

