Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Vintage Red Carpet Dress to Prom

May 16, 2022
see-heidi-klum's-daughter-leni-wear-mom's-vintage-red-carpet-dress-to-prom
Written by
0

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni’s Rare Appearance With Dad Seal

Sharing that supermodel style

In a blink-and-she’s-all-grown-up moment, Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni Klum recently celebrated her high school prom. When it came time to choose her outfit for the milestone night, the 18-year-old decided to skip the mall and shopped straight from the closet of the former Project Runway host.

“prom night in mamas dress,” Leni captioned a series of Instagram snaps of herself wearing a chic strapless number on May 16. She completed the recycled look with a delicate necklace, glitzy Alexander Wang handbag and her brunette locks styled down in waves.

Heidi, 48, seemingly approved of Leni’s choice, commenting with a heart eyes emoji.

The knee-length, column frock appears to be the same LBD Heidi wore at an event for HBO’s Comic Relief VIII at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 1998. At the time, the model styled it with crystal lariat necklace and a straight, center-part hairdo.

This is hardly the first time Leni has followed in her mom’s fashionable footsteps. The teen—whose dad is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore and was raised by Heidi and her now-ex-husband Sealmade her modeling debut in December 2020, appearing on the cover of Vogue Germany‘s January/February 2021 issue alongside her mom in coordinating colorful Versace outfits.

Instagram/ Getty

One month later, she made her runway debut during Berlin Fall/Winter 2021 Fashion Week, appearing in a digital presentation promoting several designers, including Kaviar Gauche and Michael Sontag.

“I hope that no matter where you are, you always carry what I have given you over the past 16 years,” Heidi wrote in a December 2020 Instagram post that was translated from German to English.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

buffet-chains-look-to-reposition-with-future-clouded-by-coronavirus

Buffet Chains Look to Reposition With Future Clouded By Coronavirus

May 13, 2020
sen.-tom-carper-drops-f-bombs-over-zoom-issues-during-usps-hearing

Sen. Tom Carper Drops F-Bombs Over Zoom Issues During USPS Hearing

August 21, 2020
guess-who-this-cute-kid-turned-into!

Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

September 29, 2020