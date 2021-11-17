see-jessalynn-&-jojo-siwa-critique-their-dance-pop-revolution-team-after-getting-fourth-place

JoJo Siwa Scouts Which Dancer Is Shining Brightest

Practicing new dance moves, and some tough love.

JoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalynn Siwa are scouting new talent for the next big kid pop group, XOMG Pop, to be managed by Jessalynn. A sneak peek at the new E! and Peacock competition series, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, airing tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 16, gives fans an inside look at how the mother-daughter team coach their dance troupe.

“Here’s the thing: Without these costumes and her helicopter, this dance would have been awful,” JoJo states while watching a video of their team’s performance. Jessalynn agrees that the whole routine is “sloppy joe.”

Dancer Laila, 9, admits that she feels “a little disappointed” that the team got fourth place. “It sucks very much to lose,” she adds in a confessional.

Meanwhile, JoJo points out that Brooklyn, Gimley and Bella are Jessalynn’s “three really strong people.”

“I thought Emily was too but…” JoJo starts.

Jessalynn interjects, “I just love her.”

But JoJo isn’t letting emotions get in the way. “Emily messed up the turns. Why do you love her?” JoJo counters. “She had the most obvious mess up.”

Jessalynn empathizes, “She is having trouble with the pressure.”

Dancers Bella, 12, and Dallas, 10, note that they could have “done better” on stage. “I’m just sad because now someone will go home. I just hope it won’t be me,” frontrunner Bella explains.

Dallas says, “I feel like Jess and JoJo are disappointed.”

Finally, Jessalynn and JoJo meet with the dance team to discuss who did or didn’t “pop” on stage.

