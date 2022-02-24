see-joey-king-and-boyfriend-steven-piet-enjoy-magical-waterfall-date-in-costa-rica

Forget the kissing booth, it’s Costa Rica for Joey King! Scroll on to see the actress enjoy a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, filmmaker Steven Piet.

This isn’t an act—love is in the air for Joey King and Steven Piet!

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Kissing Booth star took to Instagram to share several vacation photos from her romantic getaway to Costa Rica with her filmmaker boyfriend, Steven Piet. Several of the snapshots showed the 22-year-old actress wearing a floral bikini as she posed in front of a giant waterfall, while Steven was seen standing by the water in another.

Joey also included a picture of her man with his arms wrapped her waist after what appeared to be a dip in the pond, prompting her former The Act co-star Anna Sophia Robb to dub them the “HOTTEST COUPLE OF THE YEAR” in the comments section.

Likewise, many of Joey’s followers agreed. “You guys are hot. Respectfully,” actress Amy Forsyth wrote, while I Know What You Did Last Summer‘s Brianne Tju commented, “ARE YOU KIDDING ME JOEY LYNN KING?!!! Is this a joke?”

Elle Fanning also had nothing but praise, writing, “Boddddddddyyyyyyy.”

Joey and Steven, who co-executive produced The Act, first went public with their romance in September 2019, when they stepped out for a cozy date night at a Cinespia’s screening of Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets in Los Angeles. Since then, the two haven’t been shy about expressing their love for one another.

