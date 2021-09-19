see-kim-kardashian,-kris-jenner,-kate-gosselin-and-more-stars'-2010-emmys-looks

2021 Emmy Awards: By the Numbers

It’s almost time for the 2021 Emmys!

While we have to wait just a short while longer to see this year’s red carpet fashion, it’s the perfect time to revisit former award show looks. In fact, the 2010 Emmys was jam-packed with must-see celeb moments. Among the attendees included Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, Olivia Munn, Nina Dobrev and even Kate Gosselin.

That’s right! In Aug. 2010, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star hit the Emmys red carpet wearing a sparkling black halter dress. Kate’s appearance at the award show came just months after she was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, finishing in eighth place after a headline-making turn on the competition show. The reality star even poked fun at her time on DWTS during the opening of the Emmys, appearing in a skit alongside Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey.

Other guests at the 2010 Emmys included The Office‘s Mindy Kaling, Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul and Mad Men‘s January Jones.

For a look back at all of the 2010 Emmys fashion, check out the gallery below!

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Olivia Munn

Lady in red! The former Daily Show correspondent turned heads in this gorgeous Zac Posen dress while supporting the Comedy Central series.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian

The momager accompanied her daughter to the 2010 event,

» Read Full Article