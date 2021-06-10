see-pink's-kids-prove-thrill-seeking-runs-in-the-family-with-terrifying-rock-climbing-photos

Pink Embraces Her “Thunder Thighs” in Body-Positive Post

It’s time to raise a glass to Pink and Carey Hart‘s two children, who continue to prove how fearless they really are.

The 45-year-old former motocross racer posted photos to his Instagram on Wednesday, June 9 of his family’s recent trip to take Willow, 10, and Jameson, 4, rock climbing in the great outdoors for the first time. His pics will seriously give you goosebumps, as the little ones charge up a steep rock face without any apparent concerns, including Willow nearly doing the splits during the climb.

“Our kids are gnarly,” Carey captioned the post. “Willz and jamo’s 1st time outdoor rock climbing. Willz was making quick work of this 100ft face, and it was hard to get pics of her since she was charging the top. Check out her stance in these photos.”

He continued, “Jamo blew me away at how he charged this rock. Under grabs and really thinking his way up the face. The stoke is real.”

This is certainly not the first time that the couple’s kids have displayed their thirst for adventure. Willow joined her 41-year-old mom for an incredible acrobatic display in the air at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, while the proud parents have previously shared footage of the children riding motor bikes along a track.

During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week, Carey explained that himself having broken 80-plus bones over the years is part of why he doesn’t necessarily want his children to pursue his same career path.

“As far as following in my footsteps, I can’t say I want to see them go out and make a career out of motocross,” he explained.

