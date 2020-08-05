see-teen-mom's-kailyn-lowry-drinks-a-placenta-smoothie-after-giving-birth

“Teen Mom” Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 4, to share a video of herself drinking her placenta in a smoothie.

“Can you guess what I’m drinking?” the Teen Mom star asked her followers, later adding, “If you guessed my placenta, you’re right! Blended with fresh fruit and almond milk. Couldn’t taste the placenta at all.”

The 28-year-old also gave a shout-out to Lancaster Placenta Co., a company that states it “focuses on a woman’s postpartum journey” and specializes in “placenta encapsulation.”

Lowry joins a list of celebrities, including Hilary Duff and Chrissy Teigen, who have opened up about eating their placentas after giving birth. Lowry shared her post just days after she welcomed her fourth child. The MTV personality exclusively told E! News the baby boy was born July 30 at 2:47 p.m. He weighed in at 8 lbs, 15 oz. and measured at 22.5 inches long.

“No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love,” Lowry told E! News. “I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”

Lowry is also the proud parent to three other children: 10-year-old Isaac Rivera, whom she welcomed with ex Jo Rivera; 6-year-old Lincoln Marroquin, whom she welcomed with ex Javi Marroquin; and 3-year-old Lux Lowry, whom she welcomed with ex Chris Lopez. Lopez is also the father of Lowry’s newborn.

“We are so excited,” Lowry told E! News shortly after announcing the pregnancy in February 2020. “There’s just something so special about a mother and her sons.”

