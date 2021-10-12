see-the-dancing-with-the-stars-cast-transform-into-heroes-for-“disney-week”

In the first night of Dancing With the Stars‘ two-part “Disney Week,” the pairs became some of the studio’s most beloved characters—lions and genies and bears, oh my!

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestants were in for a whole new world.

On Monday, Oct. 11, the ABC competition show aired the first part of its Disney-themed week with “Disney: Heroes Night.” Concluding tomorrow, the popular film celebration features the celebrities and their partners dressed as some of the studio’s most beloved characters, from Mary Poppins to Snow White to Elsa.

This episode was exciting for a variety of reasons, as it saw the ballroom return for Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby, who are both healthy again after previously testing positive for COVID-19. In addition, judge Derek Hough is back as well, after he took last week off following a possible COVID-19 exposure.

There were no eliminations tonight, meaning all of the pairs will take part in Tuesday’s “Villains Night.” Heading into the week, JoJo Siwa and Amanda Kloots were tied atop the leaderboard after the first three weeks.

Continue reading to see all the performers in their Heroes outfits, and click here to see E! News’ exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the pairs’ recent trip to Disneyland. Dancing With the Stars returns Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa’s dance was the Viennese waltz, set to Cinderella‘s “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes.”

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess

The real-life power couple got cozy to “Someday My Prince Will Come” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

