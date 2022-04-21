see-the-euphoria-cast-reunite-at-hbo-event-with-fierce-fashion-looks

Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Can’t wait until season three of Euphoria to see the cast reunite?

Well, you’re in luck. Because on April 20, the stars of the HBO hit gathered at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for a For Your Consideration (FYC) event. Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie and Barbie Ferreira took part in a panel discussion moderated by co-star Colman Domingo.

There was also a screening of the season two episode “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.”

The event, which was hosted by HBO Max, comes nearly two months after the season two finale of Euphoria aired, on Feb. 27. A third season has been confirmed, but no release date has been announced.

When it came to the stars’ outfits for the panel, they absolutely slayed—not a surprise considering that Zendaya is a fashion icon and the show’s makeup and fashion are almost as important as the characters.

To see their looks from the event, scroll on.

Zendaya

Jacob Elordi

Sydney Sweeney

Maude Apatow

Hunter Schafer

Alexa Demie

Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie

Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow

Chloe Cherry

Colman Domingo

Eric Dane

Alanna Ubach

