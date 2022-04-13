Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

See Tristan Thompson Play Fortnite With Birthday “Princess” True Thompson

April 12, 2022
see-tristan-thompson-play-fortnite-with-birthday-“princess”-true-thompson
Written by
0

Inside True Thompson’s ADORABLE Cat-Themed Birthday Party

Looks like this birthday was a victory royale! 

In honor of True Thompson‘s fourth birthday, Tristan Thompson took to his Instagram Story on April 12 to celebrate one way he bonds with his daughter.

His Instagram Story featured a sweet snap of True—who he shares with Khloe Kardashian—wearing a headset and red heart pajamas while Tristan was seen smiling behind her. He captioned the moment, “You will always be my number 1 pick in Fortnite duos momma.”

Aside from video games, the birthday montage also included a video of the father-daughter duo cuddling. He wrote, “I love you soo princess.”

Tristan shared another photo of himself with True and his son Prince Thompson, 5, who he shares with Jordan Craig.

“Prince and Daddy love you soo much Tutu,” the NBA star wrote. “We will always protect you.”

And True’s dad is not the only one showering her with birthday love on the ‘gram. Kris Jenner shared more than a few snaps with her grandchild in an Instagram post on April 12.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True,” Kris wrote. “You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, smart, and curious… always learning and playing and joyful. You have a smile that lights up a room and you give the best hugs!”

Khloe, who split from Tristan in 2021, got a jump start on ringing in her daughter’s special day by throwing her a kitten-themed party on April 10.

Instagram

The event featured real kittens, a Squishmallow mascot and pastel décor. Guests at the birthday bash included Kylie Jenner,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

jeff-lowe-claims-joe-exotic's-team-flew-helicopter-over-zoo,-files-faa-complaint

Jeff Lowe Claims Joe Exotic's Team Flew Helicopter Over Zoo, Files FAA Complaint

May 13, 2020
kyle-rittenhouse-says-he-bought-gun-with-stimulus-money

Kyle Rittenhouse Says He Bought Gun With Stimulus Money

November 19, 2020
demi-moore-stuns-in-a-sexy-one-piece-swimsuit-as-she-declares-it’s-a-‘red-hot-summer’

Demi Moore Stuns In A Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit As She Declares It’s A ‘Red Hot Summer’

August 27, 2021