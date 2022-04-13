see-tristan-thompson-play-fortnite-with-birthday-“princess”-true-thompson

Inside True Thompson’s ADORABLE Cat-Themed Birthday Party

Looks like this birthday was a victory royale!

In honor of True Thompson‘s fourth birthday, Tristan Thompson took to his Instagram Story on April 12 to celebrate one way he bonds with his daughter.

His Instagram Story featured a sweet snap of True—who he shares with Khloe Kardashian—wearing a headset and red heart pajamas while Tristan was seen smiling behind her. He captioned the moment, “You will always be my number 1 pick in Fortnite duos momma.”

Aside from video games, the birthday montage also included a video of the father-daughter duo cuddling. He wrote, “I love you soo princess.”

Tristan shared another photo of himself with True and his son Prince Thompson, 5, who he shares with Jordan Craig.

“Prince and Daddy love you soo much Tutu,” the NBA star wrote. “We will always protect you.”

And True’s dad is not the only one showering her with birthday love on the ‘gram. Kris Jenner shared more than a few snaps with her grandchild in an Instagram post on April 12.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True,” Kris wrote. “You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, smart, and curious… always learning and playing and joyful. You have a smile that lights up a room and you give the best hugs!”

Khloe, who split from Tristan in 2021, got a jump start on ringing in her daughter’s special day by throwing her a kitten-themed party on April 10.

Instagram

The event featured real kittens, a Squishmallow mascot and pastel décor. Guests at the birthday bash included Kylie Jenner,

