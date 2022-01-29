we're-swooning-over-this-pic-of-“uncle”-pete-davidson-meeting-john-mulaney's-baby

Pete Davidson Cuddles a 2-Month-Old Baby (CUTENESS Overload)

Uncle Pete is in the building!

After spending time with new flame Kim Kardashian during his latest trip to Los Angeles, it seems Pete Davidson has also made time for a fellow Saturday Night Live star.

Pete recently hung out with John Mulaney and met his new baby, Malcolm, as seen in an adorable video that John shared to his Instagram Story on Friday, Jan. 28.

The footage shows “Uncle Pete” meeting John’s 2-month-old son, who he shares with actress Olivia Munn. Dressed in a grey hoodie and blue pants, Pete was pictured cradling Malcolm on the couch, clutching the newborn’s little fingers and squealing, “Aww!”

“Yeah, babies are all head,” Pete said to laughs from others in the room. The Big Time Adolescence actor then smiled to reveal an apparent chipped tooth, adding, “They’re, like, all head.”

Their sweet moment was set to the tune of “F.U.N. Song” from SpongeBob SquarePants, with the lyrics, “F is for friends who do stuff together/ U is for you and me/ N is for anywhere and anytime at all/ Down here in the deep blue sea!”

Between Malcolm’s meeting with Pete and his baby playdate with Henry Golding’s daughter, Lyla, it’s clear he already has plenty of new friends.

Instagram

As for Pete, he’s also making some new pals. Earlier this week, The King of Staten Island star joined Kim, her sister Khloe Kardashian and a group of friends for Korean barbecue and an escape room outing. A source close to Kim told E!

» Read Full Article