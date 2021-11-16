Celebrities

See Which Two Pairs Went Home During the Dancing With the Stars Semi-Finals

by Monday, November 15, 2021
see-which-two-pairs-went-home-during-the-dancing-with-the-stars-semi-finals

JoJo Siwa’s MAJOR “DWTS” Hair Transformation

They can’t all be winners.

On Monday, Nov. 15, two pairs were sent home during Dancing With the Stars‘ semi-finals: Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev and Suni Lee and Sasha Farber were eliminated from the competition.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten were saved by the judges following their emotional performance, which was dedicated to The Talk host’s late husband, Nick Cordero, who died of the coronavirus in July 2020.

While it’s hard to see these competitors cha-cha away, we knew a double elimination was bound to happen, as the season 30 finale is set for Nov. 22, where JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy; Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten; Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke and Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach will compete for the Mirrorball trophy. 

Not to mention, last week’s episode, which was Janet Jackson night, also featured a double elimination. For those who need a refresher, Olivia Jade and partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy were sent home alongside Jimmie Allen and his partner, Emma Slater.

For an update on how everyone performed, and a look back on the early scores of the season, scroll through the images below!

ABC/Maarten de Boer

JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 31 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 35 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 40 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 39 points
Week 8: 39 points plus two bonus points
Week 9: 80 points

Total: 394 out of 430

ABC/Maarten de Boer

Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 32 points (Heroes),

 » Read Full Article

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Hurry, Sephora's Holiday Savings Event Ends Tonight!

Next post →

A Rave Review From This Boy Meets World Actor Has Taylor Swift Starstruck and "FREAKING OUT"