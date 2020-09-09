selena-gomez-recalls-feeling-“pressure”-to-be-overtly-sexual-in-her-career

Selena Gomez Shares Heartfelt Message to Fans

A rare peek behind the making of a beauty mogul.

Selena Gomez is many things—actress, musician and most recently an entrepreneur. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer, who just launched her new Rare Beauty line, is also the October cover star for Allure magazine’s Best of Beauty issue. In her interview with the outlet, the 28-year-old opened up about everything from why she felt the pressure to be overtly sexual on her album Revival to why she no longer Googles herself.

“I just did things that weren’t really me,” Gomez explained of the external pressure she felt earlier in her career. “There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin…I really don’t think I was [that] person.”

Gomez has come a long way since her Disney days, and while she’s grown stronger than ever, there is one thing that is just to hard for her to bear.

“I haven’t done that in years,” she said of Googling herself. “I honestly can’t. I’m strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart.”

Micaiah Carter for Allure

Gomez has been acting in film and television since she was a child, but it was her role as Alex Russo in the hit Disney channel series Wizards of Waverly Place that cemented her as an actress. Something that she’s still appreciative of all these years later.

“I was extremely blessed to get picked out of Texas and chosen to become a part of one of the biggest machines in the world—it was my high school,” she told Allure.

