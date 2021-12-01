Celebrities

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Troll For Criticizing Her Drinking Joke After Kidney Transplant

by Tuesday, November 30, 2021
November 30, 2021 11:57PM EST

A social media user criticized Selena Gomez for her joking about heavy drinking after getting a kidney transplant. Then the actress fought back.

Selena Gomez didn’t find one fan’s comment about her drinking very funny. The drama all began when the Only Murders in the Building actress posted a funny reaction TikTok to Dr. Dawn Bantel’s description of what constitutes “heavy drinking” for men and women. “The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men,” Dr. Dawn explained as Selena jokingly raised her eyebrows. “And 8 or more drinks per week for women.”

Although the “Ice Cream” singer captioned the video by saying, “it’s a joke,” some TikTok users didn’t think her take on heavy drinking was very funny.

“So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively,” a user wrote. “Damn Selena.” After the person wrote in the critique, the 29-year-old clapped back, “It was a joke ass.” Following Selena’s response, numerous fans came to her defense, with one writing, “The fact you need to say that this is a joke [pleading face emoji]…I love you.”

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez (Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock).

In Sept. 2017, Selena announced she had received a kidney transplant from her friend, Francia Raisa, 33, while battling lupus. In an interview on Today during that time, Selena shared how her pal saved her life with the organ donation. “I guess I got to the point where it was really, kind of,

