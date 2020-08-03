selena-gomez’s-hairstyles-over-the-years:-bangs,-sleek-bob-&-20-more-stunning-looks

Beauty

August 3, 2020 11:33AM EDT

Selena Gomez has rocked a ton of different hairstyles throughout the years & whether it was bangs, a bob, or blonde hair, Sels always managed to pull off the look!

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Selena Gomez, 27, has gone through a ton of different hair transformations over the years. Whether it was her platinum blonde hair, a sleek bob, or front bangs – Sels always pulled off her hair transformation perfectly. Her latest hairstyle, though, may just be our favorite one to-date, as Selena debuted a new set of front bangs and longer hair when she visited Global House in London on December 10, while promoting her new album, “RARE.” The singer looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she showed off her hair makeover which features wispy front bangs that cover her entire forehead. Aside from her new fringe, Sels also had a longer length than her short sleek bob from her most recent appearance at the 2019 AMAs. For her visit to London, Selena had her dark brown hair down in tousled beach waves and her ends were highlighted a pretty chestnut hue. Since debuting a new set of shaggy front bangs, Selena has been rocking them in a variety of different ways. She wore them with her hair down in waves and has been rocking them with a high wavy ponytail recently, for a casual but chic look.

Another one of our favorite hairstyles from Selena was her short bob haircut. While Selena has rocked a slew of bob haircuts throughout the years, her most recent look, done by hairstylist, Marissa Marino, which she showed off at the 47th Annual American Music Awards in LA on Nov.

