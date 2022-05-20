Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Shares Affordable Summer Outfits

May 20, 2022
Chrishell StauseJonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Netflix

We included these products chosen by Chrishell Stause because we think you’ll like her picks at these prices. Chrishell is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are so many great reasons to watch Selling Sunset on Netflix: the houses, the drama, and the clothes. We can’t forget about the clothes. If you want to channel Chrishell Stause with your summer fashion picks, she picked some affordable, trendy finds for Amazon shoppers.

During a recent live Amazon broadcast, Chrishell shared budget-friendly tops, pants, shoes, and bags just in time for summer along with some of her styling suggestions. If you want to get that Oppenheim Group aesthetic and stick to a reasonable budget, shopping Chrishell’s Amazon picks is the way to go.

TL;DR: here are Chrishell Stause’s most-popular Amazon picks.

1. Lagshian Women’s Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress– 27,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Saucony Women’s 8 Pairs No Show Cushioned Invisible Liner Socks– 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. Resfeber Women’s Ripped Boyfriend Jeans– 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Merokeety Women’s Summer Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Casual Tie Waist with Pockets- 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Sojos Large Square Oversized Sunglasses– 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. Gqueen Trendy Polarized Sunglasses– 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

