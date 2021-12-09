were-you-fooled?-chrishell-stause-reveals-truth-about-her-brunette-hair-at-2021-people's-choice-awards

Chrishell Stause Talks Jason Oppenheim Relationship at 2021 PCAs

UPDATE: Chrishell Stause played us! The day after the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, the Selling Sunset star revealed her bombshell brunette hair makeover was actually just a really incredible wig.

“Always the same is boring,” she wrote on her Story.

She shared a photo of the hair accessory on the ground in a new Instagram post on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

But not all hope is lost: Chrishell teased that she may be willing to take the plunge and go permanently brunette in the future. “Definitely will be going back to my roots at some point,” she said. “But for now we just toned down the front & would need to do it gradually.”

After the comments started rolling in, she shared her take on fans’ reactions. “Some of you are happy. Some of you are upset. Some of you appreciate the laugh,” she reflected. “I appreciate all of you and your vested interest in my hair color!”

Chrishell later added that the whole experience was “honestly so funny to me,” joking, “Next time I am shaving it off!” If anyone could pull it off, it’s obviously her.

_________

Well, we’re totally sold on Chrishell Stause‘s stunning outfit—and gorgeous new ‘do.

The Selling Sunset star wowed at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Now who says blondes really have more fun? The reality realtor rocked a plunging red crepe gown by Italian designer GENNY while debuting a head-turning brunette hairstyle, a reminiscent of her scene-stealing look last year where Chrishell debuted another jaw-dropping haircut at the 2020 PCAs.

» Read Full Article