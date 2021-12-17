selling-sunset's-maya-vander-says-she's-taking-it-“one-day-at-a-time”-after-stillbirth-of-son

“Selling Sunset” Star Maya Vander Opens Up About Her Stillbirth

Maya Vander is ready to share her story after suffering a tragic loss.

On Dec. 10, the Selling Sunset star revealed she had a stillbirth 38 weeks into her pregnancy, sharing that “I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics.”

“What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me,” Maya wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

Now, in an exclusive interview with E! News, the realtor—who shares son Aiden, 2, and daughter Elle, 19 months, with her husband David Miller—is opening up about the devastating experience and how she’s taking things “one day at a time.”

According to Maya, the loss came after the rest of her family had contracted COVID-19. She explained, “I never got COVID, but because my husband was still testing positive, he wasn’t allowed to be in the delivery room with me so I had to basically be by myself.”

She recalled, “I didn’t have time to think why my husband is not here with me.”

Read on for more of E! News’ interview with Maya.

E! News: Can you tell me why you felt like you wanted to talk about this experience?

Maya Vander: It’s something that obviously I didn’t plan. I share my pregnancy in the show. It was almost a joke that I’m always pregnant in the show.

