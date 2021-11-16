hurry,-sephora's-holiday-savings-event-ends-tonight!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Seriously. Sephora‘s annual Holiday Savings Event is on, but not for much longer!

Until midnight, Sephora Rouge members can receive 20% off their purchases, VIB members can save 15% off and Insiders can score 10% off. All you have to do is use code: YAYHOLIDAY to redeem your discount online!

Additionally, save 30% off all Sephora Collection throughout the event. No code needed for Sephora Collection. Plus, take advantage of Sephora’s same-day delivery or in-store pickup service BOPIS. And don’t forget to use code: FREESHIP when purchasing online!

Whether you already have a cart full of items or you’re wondering how to make the most out of this opportunity to save big, we rounded up our favorite skincare, makeup, gadgets, gift sets and more beauty must-haves on Sephora that you’ll love to receive and give this holiday season.

Scroll below for the products we think you should add to your cart!

ILIA Mini The Smalls Wonder Set ($52 Value)

Surprise the beauty lovers on your list with this set from ILIA! It includes the brand’s bestselling products like the Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara, Fullest Volumizing Mascara (aka our fave mascara ever), mini Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil in Only You (neutral nude) and the Lip Wrap Treatment Mask

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil

With temperatures dropping,

» Read Full Article