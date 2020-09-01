Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 2, Plays Film Director With Daddy, Alexis Ohanian — Watch

It was ‘lights, camera, action’ as Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, captured the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Olympia, getting setup to play director in an adorable video Alexis tweeted! See the clip here!

If she doesn’t pick up tennis like her mama, then Serena Williams‘ two-year-old daughter, Olympia, might have a future in the movie business. On August 31, the 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, took to Twitter to share an adorable video of Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., getting her equipment setup to capture a new scene. That’s right, little Olympia was in the director’s chair, clad in Disney’s Belle gold princess gown, moving a small tripod that was taller than her in front of her dad.

While Alexis captured his adorable little girl on his own cameraphone, the Reddit co-founder, 37, asked his baby girl, “Does Papa get to be the director now?” Without hesitation, Olympia gave a firm “no” as her response. The two-year-old then showed her dad how to look through the camera lens, all while exhibiting the fierceness and command that her mom is known for on the tennis court. “[Olympia Ohanian] calling shots like [Ava DuVernay],” Alexis captioned the clip, giving a shoutout to the groundbreaking director of films like 13th, Selma, A Wrinkle In Time, and When They See Us.

When tweeting the clip, Alexis doubled down on his pride for Olympia’s budding directing career, captioning the clip, “lights, camera, action.” It was an adorable moment between the father-daughter duo, who are consistently a major highlight of fans’ Instagram a Twitter feeds. Like Serena, Alexis is an incredibly dedicated parent, who puts his family first.

